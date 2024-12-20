Jim Carrey is pulling double duty on Sonic 3 as Gerald and Ivo Robotnik, but you may not be aware of his hidden third behind-the-scenes role on the threequel.

If you stay through the credits, though, you'll see that Carrey is listed as 'Artistic Consultant'.

We already knew – thanks to an interview with director Jeff Fowler in SFX Magazine – that Carrey was partly responsible for helping design Gerald's old man prosthetics. But what else did he bring to the creative table in Sonic 3?

As it turns out, quite a lot. After we asked Carrey about his position as artistic consultant, the Robotnik actor said, "I'm always kind of involved in a lot of aspects – certainly [with] ideas as far as what can fill in the blanks. Generally, I get a lot of blanks when I get the script because they know I'm going to change things anyway. So they don't really overwrite my part."

Carrey also points to Gerald Robotnik's robotic face-off with his grandson on the Eclipse Cannon as a specific moment he contributed to.

"The action sequence where I'm the praying mantis and scorpion, that's pretty much coming from me," Carrey reveals.

"Aesthetics, I'm involved in. Sometimes editing I'm involved in. I do a lot of stuff and I feel really graced to be trusted in those ways, to be involved in a lot of different aspects."

Fowler previously told SFX, "I mean, not only did he come back, he came back and did twice as much work. For him to create a whole new character within the world was certainly an exciting opportunity, and he just went all in. No detail was too small. He helped design the prosthetics and everything."

Sonic 3 is now in cinemas in the US and in UK cinemas on December 21.

