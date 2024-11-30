Sonic 3's Jim Carrey got so into playing the new role of Robotnik's grandfather Gerald that he helped "design the prosthetics": "No detail was too small"

Despite previously saying he would need a "golden script" to return to acting, Jim Carrey is pulling double duty as both Doctor Robotnik and his grandfather Gerald Robotnik in the upcoming Sonic 3 – even going as far as helping design the elder Robotnik's prosthetics.

“I mean, not only did he come back, he came back and did twice as much work,” director Jeff Fowler tells SFX magazine in the new issue, which features Doctor Who's Christmas special 'Joy to the World' on the cover and hits newsstands on December 3. The director even joked that he did tempt Carrey back with his unusual demand: “We printed it out with 24-carat ink and delivered it to his doorstep.”

Fowler continues, “For him to create a whole new character within the world was certainly an exciting opportunity, and he just went all in. No detail was too small. He helped design the prosthetics and everything. Talking about things to wrap your head around, having made three films with Jim Carrey, that’s a real mindbender.”

"It depends, if the angels bring some sort of script that's written in gold ink that says to me that it's going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road, but I'm taking a break," Carrey previously explained about his future career plans in a 2022 Access Hollywood interview.

Now, Carrey is back alongside the Blue Blur again as not one, but two Robotniks. Let the fun begin.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 releases on December 21.

