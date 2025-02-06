Homelander actor Antony Starr's James Bond screen test for Casino Royale has been leaked online, and The Boys fans are all making the same joke

Along with Henry Cavill, Rupert Friend, and Sam Worthington, The Boys actor Antony Starr has had his James Bond screen test from 2005 mysteriously posted online, and fans are absolutely loving it.

The four-and-a-half-minute video, posted on YouTube by Ron South, shows Starr reading for the role of the new James Bond, presumably for the 2006 flick Casino Royale, after Pierce Bronson sipped his last Martini as 007 in 2002. The star is reading from the Golden Eye script, where Bronson’s agent is flirting with Bond girl Xenia Onatopp. Check out the full video below.

Anthony Starr James Bond Screen Tests 2005 - YouTube Watch On

The response to Starr’s screen test has been mostly positive, with many pointing out how refreshing it is to hear the star’s native New Zealand accent, and others comparing his performance to that of '70s Bond actor Roger Moore. "Out of all the ones you've uploaded so far, Starr seems to be the best fit in my eyes," commented one viewer.

However, it hasn't taken long for The Boys fans to get their hands on the video, and the jokes have already started to reel in on Reddit. "Lander HomeLander," responded one fan, while another added, "Breast milk, squeezed not pumped."

It seems that although Starr appeared in many TV shows and movies before The Boys, fans will always see him as Homelander. Starr will return as the milk-loving villain next year in the final season of the hit Prime Video show. The Boys season 5 is currently filming, with Starr suiting up for the last time alongside co-stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, and more. The season is expected to land in 2026.

For more Bond, check out Henry Cavill’s screen test, or see our list of the best James Bond movies ranked.