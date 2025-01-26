Yellowjackets co-showrunner doubles down on decision to kill off a fan-favorite character in season 2: "There needs to be consequences"

Yellowjackets season 3 is set to have a pretty significant absence thanks to a shocking turn of events at the end of season 2: Juliette Lewis won't be returning as the adult version of teen soccer player Nat after her character was killed off in the finale. Nat is beloved by fans of the plane crash survival thriller, but co-showrunner Jonathan Lisco stands by the decision.

"If the show is about trauma and the consequences of what they went through, then there needs to be consequences," Lisco says in the new issue of SFX magazine , which features Daredevil: Born Again on the cover and hits newsstands on January 29.

"There can't be consequences if you're not going to have what they went through affect some of our seminal characters. For better or worse, we hope that that's understandable to our very dear audience, because if the impact doesn't have an effect on them emotionally or psychologically, then what are we doing? Because that's the conceit of the show."

While Lewis may be missing from the season 3 cast list, some new faces are being added for season 3. Hilary Swank and Joel McHale have joined the Yellowjackets cast, but their characters are still being kept under wraps. However, we can guess that Swank is playing another survivor of the wilderness, which spells trouble for the other women...

