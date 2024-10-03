Stephen King delivers a glowing verdict on upcoming James Wan-produced streaming horror series: "All killer, no filler"

Stephen King has high praise for an upcoming horror series executive-produced by James Wan.

"TEACUP: If you like FROM or LOST, I think you'll enjoy this. It's strange, creepy, claustrophobic, and scary," King wrote on Twitter. "Beware the Gas Mask Man. Short episodes. All killer, no filler. (Peacock--bows October 10th)."

Per the official logline, "On an isolated ranch in rural Georgia, several people are forced together to face a mysterious threat." We can only assume that the mysterious threat is the scary gas mask man in all of the promotional photos.

The cast includes Yvonne Strahovski, Scott Speedman, Chaske Spencer, Kathy Baker, Boris McGiver, Caleb Dolden, Emilie Bierre, and Luciano Leroux. The series was created by Yellowstone producer Ian McCulloch (not to be confused with the lead singer of Echo and the Bunnymen) is loosely based on the 1988 novel Stinger by Robert R. McCammon.

The novel "takes place during a single twenty-four hour period in Inferno, Texas. Inferno is a town in trouble, driven to the brink by racial tension, gang violence, and a collapsing economy. But things can always get worse, and they do so with astonishing speed when an unidentified spacecraft crash lands in the desert outside of town, followed by a second craft bearing the alien being who will soon be known as Stinger." So if we're reading this correctly, the scary gas mask man might very well be an alien. I'm sold.

Teacup hits Peacock on October 10 with all eight episodes in tow. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2024 and beyond.