Sci-fi horror series with a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score renewed for season 4 ahead of season 3 finale

Sci-fi horror series From has been renewed for a fourth season at MGM Plus, with 10 new episodes set to enter production in 2025 and air in 2026.

The show follows the residents of a US town who are unable to leave once they enter and are haunted by nocturnal creatures who live in the surrounding forest. Lost star Harold Perrineau plays Boyd Stevens, an army veteran and self-appointed sheriff of the town.

"We are thrilled by the support of our fans and our partners at MGM Plus and are so excited to share the next chapter of our story with our FROMily," executive producer Jeff Pinkner said of the renewal (via Deadline ). "By the end of season 3, our characters will begin to understand why they are trapped in FROM Town… but will understanding help them to escape? And if so, how?"

Season 1 first aired in 2022 and a new installment has followed every year since. Stephen King has even given the show his seal of approval , agreeing that it's "criminally underrated", and the show has been a hit with critics, with season 3 currently boasting a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. From's cast also includes The Affair's Catalina Sandino Moreno, Band of Brothers' Eion Bailey, and The Tudors' David Alpay.

"From has been a sensation for MGM Plus, capturing the attention of millions of viewers and helping us to shine a bright light on our MGM Plus brand," the streamer's boss Michael Wright said in a statement. "Our talented show creators and cast have brilliantly and carefully crafted this wonderful show, and we look forward to providing the answers the From audience so enthusiastically craves in season 4!"

From season 3 wraps up this Sunday on MGM Plus.