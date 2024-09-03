Stephen King's picks for the most "criminally underrated" shows are two horror series with near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes scores

Stephen King has weighed in on his picks for the most underrated shows on television, and you're going to want to add these to your watchlist. Replying to a post on Twitter about the TV show From, he shared his praise for the science fiction horror.

"The most criminally underrated, underappreciated show of all time," shared a user called Aryan wrote about From. "It deserves global recognition, one of the best shows of recent times in every aspect. Hats off to @HaroldPerrineau." King replied: "Yes. This show, and Evil on Paramount+. Also, now, Netflix."

Both horror hits have been hugely popular with audiences and critics, sitting at near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes scores. From stars Harold Perrineau as Boyd Stevens, who is the sheriff of a small town in America that traps anyone who enters it. Those inside must fight nightmarish creatures as they search for a way out. Currently ranked at 96% on Rotten Tomatoes, the show is due to return for its third season later in September.

Evil is a procedural that follows a forensic psychologist, a Catholic seminarian, and a technology contractor who investigate supernatural events. The series ran for four seasons on Paramount Plus, and was equally critically acclaimed with a score of 96% as well on the review aggregator.

This isn't the first time that King has shared his love for the series either, tweeting at the end of August: "Dear Paramount+: More EVIL, please." Your move, Paramount.

