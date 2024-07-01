Horror maestro Mike Flanagan has high praise for a supernatural show with a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score: "One of the very best shows on TV"

Horror maestro Mike Flanagan – the mind behind the likes of Midnight Mass and The Haunting of Hill House – is a huge fan of AMC's Interview with the Vampire TV show.

He's not the only one, considering the show stands at a near-perfect 98% on Rotten Tomatoes, with a healthy 76% audience score.

"INTERVIEW WITH THE VAMPIRE on @AMC_TV just perfectly stuck the landing on an absolutely exceptional second season," Flanagan wrote on Twitter. "Damn. One of the very best shows on TV. Huge congrats to the entire cast and crew. WOW."

The show is an adaptation of Anne Rice's series of novels, which began with her '76 book Interview with the Vampire. It was previously adapted into a film starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt.

The AMC show stars Game of Thrones's Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac, with Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt, and Succession's Eric Bogosian as Daniel Molloy. Season 2 just finished airing on AMC, but the good news is season 3 is already confirmed – and it's following a storyline that sounds like quite the adventure.

"In Season 3, the Vampire Lestat sets his story straight in a way only he can – by starting a band and going on tour," reads the logline. "Gabrielle. Nicholas. Magnus. Marius. Those Who Must Be Kept. They join Louis, Armand, Molloy, Sam, Raglan, Fareed and others we can’t tell you about yet on a sexy pilgrimage across space, time and trauma." Fans of the books will recognize this plot line from the novel titled The Vampire Lestat.

