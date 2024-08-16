New nun-centric horror series from Ryan Murphy sees Dahmer's Niecy Nash-Betts hunt a serial killer in trippy first trailer

Grotesquerie | Teaser | Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance, Lesley Manville, Travis Kelce | FX - YouTube Watch On

Dahmer star Niecy Nash-Betts hunts a serial killer in the trippy first trailer for Grotesquerie, the dark, demonic new series from American Horror Story's Ryan Murphy.

In the nun-heavy, neon-lit teaser, which you can watch above, Nash-Betts' detective Lois Tryon teams up with Micaela Diamond's Sister Megan, who writes for the Catholic Guardian, to investigate a series of mysterious, grisly deaths that have rocked their small town. It also offers up a first look at Travis Kelce, who remains the only cast member whose role has not yet been revealed.

Courtney B. Vance, who worked with Murphy on The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story, and Raven Goodwin play Marshall and Merritt, Lois's estranged husband and daughter. The Crown's Lesley Manville is Nurse Redd, while Nicholas Alexander Chavez brings Father Charlie to life.

"I don't know how it started," Lois says via voiceover in the clip, as we get flashlight-illuminated glimpses at various crime scenes. "It's like a hole opened up in the world to the center of nothingness."

"This killer is sermonizing, proselytizing, preaching," Sister Megan adds. "To understand this monster, we have to decipher these murders."

Grotesquerie, which Murphy created alongside Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken, premieres on September 25 on FX in the US, before streaming on Hulu the following day. It's been confirmed that the 10-episode show will be hosted on Disney Plus internationally "soon", though it's not yet been revealed from when exactly that'll be.

