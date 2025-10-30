With James Wan back in charge of Saw, star of the original says he'd be keen to return to the horror franchise

When a franchise's timeline is as complicated as Saw's is, cameos and comebacks aren't out of the question – even when most of the characters don't make it to the end credits alive. With that, Cary Elwes, who played Dr. Lawrence Gordon in the original, has expressed interest in reprising his role in the series.

When asked by TheDirect whether he'd be keen to play Gordon again, now that creator James Wan will be "hugely involved" in Saw 11 and beyond, Elwes candidly replied: "For sure."

"I love James. I mean, if they want to bring Dr. Gordon back, that's a decision above my pay grade."

(Image credit: Lions Gate Films)

Gordon was introduced in Saw (2004); an oncologist who diagnosed John Kramer, the Jigsaw Killer, with cancer. Kramer had him abducted and put into a game with photographer Adam (Leigh Whannell, who also penned the script) as means to punish him for his affair with his medical assistant, Carla, and due to the lack of empathy and care he expressed to his patients. Locked and chained in a grimy bathroom, Jigsaw demanded that Gordon kill Adam by 6pm, or else his wife and daughter would be killed and he'd be left to die. He ultimately escapes the trap by cutting off his foot, freeing himself from his shackles and telling Adam he was going to get help.

It is later revealed that he passed out during his attempt to leave the building in which he and Adam were being kept and was approached by Kramer, who offered him the opportunity to become his accomplice. Gordon accepted but wasn't seen onscreen again until Saw 3D (2010).

Elwes' relationship with the Saw franchise has been somewhat of a rocky one, with the actor having filed a lawsuit against the film's producers in 2005, in which he claimed he had not received the promised 1% of net profits off the back of the movie's $104 million box office. The case was settled out of court.

"Saw holds a special place in my heart," Wan previously said of his return (via Bloody Disgusting). "Coming back to this world with a fresh perspective is thrilling and deeply personal. For me, this will mark a significant creative return to the franchise for the first time since the early days, and I'm very much looking forward to embracing the original spirit whilst pushing the legacy forward in bold, unexpected ways."

