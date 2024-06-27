A Quiet Place: Day One is now out in cinemas, ready to scare audiences senseless with a prequel that shows the origins of the Death Angels invasion. However, if you’re a bit too worried about rustling popcorn during the hushed movie or you’re already desperate for a rewatch, you may be wondering when exactly the film will be heading to streaming services. Well, that’s where we come in.

Now, while there’s no release date announced just yet, that doesn’t mean we have no idea about when you might be able to watch it at home. Indeed, we’ve had a fair few Paramount releases make their way online since the launch of streaming service Paramount Plus. This means we do have some idea about when you might be able to rewatch the movie from the comfort of your sofa. Not only this, we’ve also got the details about where you can stream the other movies too.

Read on for our complete guide to when we think A Quiet Place: Day One will be on streaming.

When is A Quiet Place: Day One on streaming?

No release date has been announced yet for A Quiet Place: Day One on streaming. However, given that it’s only just been released in cinemas, we’d hazard a guess that it will be a while yet before you can watch it at home.

One thing that does seem pretty clear though is that it should be coming to the streaming service Paramount Plus when it does arrive. There are a few recent examples of the time taken to reach that from the cinema too, which may give us an idea.

Take Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, which was released on August 2, 2023, and arrived on streaming on September 19, 2023. That’s a gap of just 48 days. If this movie follows the same pattern, then it could mean the movie is out on streaming in August 2024.

Although it’s important to note that there’s a lot of variation in this from title to title - we’re looking at you, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning. So we’ll just have to wait and see for now.

Where can you watch the A Quiet Place movies on streaming?

Both A Quiet Place movies are available to watch on Paramount Plus if you’ve got a subscription in the US. A Quiet Place is also available on Hulu and A Quiet Place 2 is available on Fubo and FXNow.

However, if you’re in the UK, while the first movie is on there, A Quiet Place 2 is not currently available to stream for free. It’s not clear if it will come to Paramount Plus any time soon either. You’ll have to rent it via a streaming service if you do want to watch it now.

