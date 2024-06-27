A Quiet Place: Day One is out now in theaters, taking us back to the post-apocalyptic universe inhabited by the Abbott family for the first time since 2021's A Quiet Place Part 2. This time, however, we're going right back to the beginning. The movie is a prequel, documenting the day the noise-sensitive aliens first crashlanded on planet Earth – and, specifically, New York City. Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn take over from Emily Blunt as franchise leads for this installment, navigating the chaos of the beginning of the apocalypse, all with a cat in tow.

As with any recent blockbuster, though, you're probably wondering: do you need to stick around after the credits start to roll? Here's everything you need to know about A Quiet Place: Day One post-credits scene (or lack thereof…) – and don't worry, everything here is spoiler-free.

Does A Quiet Place: Day One have a post-credits scene?

No, A Quiet Place: Day One doesn't have a post-credits scene. This isn't all that surprising, as the previous movies in the franchise also forewent any post-credits sequences. Both A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part 2 come to an end as soon as the movie cuts to black.

