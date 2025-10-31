The Scream 7 killer might be hiding in plain sight in the new trailer, as horror fans notice a key detail

The first trailer for Scream 7 has arrived, and while it teases another hunt for Ghostface, a quick detail tucked away in the footage might have spoiled the killer's identity already.

As spotted by one eagle-eyed fan on Twitter, McKenna Grace's character at one point is seen in a blue plaid skirt. That might not seem like a huge deal, but, as they point out, multiple other killers in the franchise have worn the same pattern. Check out the comparison below.

Mckenna Grace, that's a very unique color pattern my friend. #Scream #scream7 pic.twitter.com/hu0ermUot6October 30, 2025

Of course, this might be reading too far into things – after all, the Scream franchise is also full of red herrings and misdirection. We'll just have to wait and see.

Scream 7 is bringing back Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott once again, along with Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers. Interestingly, a host of dead characters are returning, too: David Arquette is returning as Dewey Riley, Matthew Lillard is back as Stu Macher, and Scott Foley is back as Roman Bridger.

The rest of the cast includes Mason Gooding as Chad Meeks-Martin, Jasmin Savoy Brown as Mindy Meeks-Martin, along with Isabel May as Sidney's daughter, Joel McHale as Sidney's husband, and Anna Camp in an undisclosed role. Plus, Roger L. Jackson is the voice of Ghostface once again. Original Scream writer Kevin Williamson directs.

"Neve [wanted] to go back to the first one and find the suspense and really concentrate on scary and not bloody," Williamson has said of the new film. "She was smart. She goes, 'This is the time to do it because we're moving away from New York. We're going back to Sidney's life. This is the time to reset a little bit. And I'm like, 'Yup, let's do it.'"

Scream 7 arrives on February 27, 2026. You can fill out your watchlist with our guide to all the most exciting upcoming horror movies.