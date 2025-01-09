The Boys star's new sci-fi horror from the creators of Barbarian gets an intriguing first trailer that reveals a big twist

Companion | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

New horror movie Companion has got its first official trailer and it reveals a twisted love story. Starring The Boys star Jack Quaid and Yellowjackets' Sophie Thatcher, the bloody clip confirms the killer sci-fi premise of the thriller.

"There have been two moments in my life when I was happiest," Thatcher's Iris begins in a voiceover walking through a grocery store before bumping into Quaid's Josh in the fruit aisle. "The first was the day I met Josh, and the second, the day I killed him." However, it soon becomes clear that this isn't your typical meet-cute…

Iris is actually a robot – a "sex bot" to be precise – and it seems like Josh has been experimenting on her. Iris soon gets the upper hand though, increasing her intelligence and beginning a path of revenge over Josh's controlling behaviour.

Written and directed by Drew Hancock, the movie also stars Lukas Gage, Megan Suri, Harvey Guillén, and Rupert Friend. This is the second teaser of the movie, after we initially saw a short clip of Josh and Iris having a romantic dinner together before it becomes clear that Iris is tied to the chair. The second trailer gives away a whole lot more about what's really going on.

"Taking someone with a baby face and giving them moments of aggression and anger, it's the contradiction that makes it so much scarier," director Hancock recently told SFX about casting Quaid in the film. He then added of Thatcher: "[Sophie] makes the movie. I can't imagine anyone else in that role. I knew before we started rolling that it was a really tough part to cast.

"We started auditioning so many good actresses – I don't want to undersell the quality of actresses – but there's the emotional journey she goes on which many struggled with. Five seconds into Sophie's performance, my heart was pounding so fast because I was thinking about a future where this movie didn't have her."

Companion is released in theaters on January 31. For more upcoming movies, check out our guide to all the upcoming horror movies you need to know about.