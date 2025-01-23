Terrifier director Damien Leone responds to complaints that his horror franchise isn't gory enough, promising he will find the "sweet spot" in Terrifier 4

Terrifier creator and director Damien Leone has responded to yet another complaint about his horror franchise’s level of gore versus the overall storyline, and promises he will find the perfect balance in Terrifier 4.

"Man, these guys aren’t making it easy for me are they?" said Leone via Twitter. "It’s either 'Terrifier has absolutely no plot and is just mindless gore' or 'Terrifier has too much plot and not enough gore'…..Gosh darn it people I’ll find that sweet spot in T4 if it kills me!"

Leone’s comment is in response to a Twitter user writing, "The Terrifier franchise would have been better if it was less plot-based and more kill-based." This is interesting as Terrifier backlash usually consists of complaints that the movies include too much gore and focus primarily on the kill scenes rather than the overall storyline. With this recent complaint, it looks like Leone really cannot win.

However, the filmmaker promises to find the "sweet spot" in Terrifier 4, which will kick off the final chapter in the Terrifier franchise. The Terrifier movies have humble beginnings, starting from a short original posted on YouTube by Leoene. However, through fan funding, Leone has managed to release three feature films in the series, with Terrifier 3 proving to be a huge success in 2024.

The movies follow sadistic serial killing entity Art the Clown as he stalks the residents of Miles County. However, though the first Terrifier film focuses on the kills much like a Saw movie, Terrifier 2 started an ongoing storyline following final girl Sienna, and her battle with Art, which is still ongoing. Leone previously told GamesRadar+ that it will take one or two more movies to finish the story – but he already knows how it will end.

Terrifier 4 does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our list of the best horror movies, or keep up to date with upcoming horror movies heading your way this year.