Terrifier 3 director says the movie's most hilarious moment that everyone is loving was actually improvised

Terrifier 3 is shocking moviegoers around the globe with its brutal kills and simply barbaric finale. But one of the best horror movies of the year’s last showdown is lightened by a hilarious moment that fans cannot get over, which director Damien Leone says was actually improvised.

Warning, the following article contains spoilers for Terrifier 3, so make sure to watch the film before reading on. But before you head to theaters, read our verdict on the new horror film in our Terrifier 3 review.

At the end of the movie, Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) has final girl Sienna (Lauren LaVera) tied up to a chair, forcing her to watch himself and the demonically possessed Victoria hurt her aunt. But the disturbing scene is making fans laugh out loud in theaters as in between conducting medieval torture methods, he keeps comically slapping her on the back of the head.

However, as funny as it may be, Leone says it was completely improvised. "This was something I spontaneously told David to do on set every time he passed Lauren because I felt the finale was too dark and we needed some levity," said Leone via Twitter. "Glad we share the same twisted sense of humor." See the full post below.

You never know what's gonna catch on while making a Terrifier. This was something I spontaneously told David to do on set every time he passed @_LaurenLaVera_ because I felt the finale was too dark and we needed some levity 🤷‍♂️🤡 Glad we share the same twisted sense of humor😜

Well, it looks like that last-minute addition of comic relief worked as fans cannot get enough and have been reacting to the scene on Twitter since the movie dropped on October 11. "THAT SLAP WAS TOO FUNNY LMAO," said one fan, another added, "got my whole theater hollering when he kept doing that." See more reactions below.

Art the Clown to Sienna in the 3rd act #Terrifier3

Art every time he walked by Sienna in the third act of #Terrifier3

Art the clown to sienna the last act of #Terrifier3

The third installment swaps Art the Clown’s usual reign of terror on Halloween night for the Christmas period as the clown suits up as Santa Claus and wreaks havoc on Miles County once again. Alongside LaVera and Howard Thornton, returning cast members include Samantha Scaffidi as Victoria and Elliot Fulham as Jonathan Shaw.

Terrifier 3 is out in theaters now. For more on Terrifer 3, check out our interviews with the director on including children in the threequel, the importance of fan support, and future Terrifier movies, or see our talk with star David Howard Thornton on how he made Art the Clown scarier than ever and why he wants to play The Joker next. Or keep up to date with upcoming horror movies heading your way this year.