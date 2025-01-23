Star Wars and Late Night with the Devil stars are teaming up for new horror movie that sounds like a creepy mix between Nightcrawler and One Hour Photo

Horror veteran David Dastmalchian is set to terrorize Star Wars: The Last Jedi actor Kelly Marie Tran in new psychological thriller Kodak SuperXX.

Set in Los Angeles, the movie, which will mark the directorial debut of Auden Bui, sounds like a creepy update on Mark Romanek's 2002 chiller One Hour Photo, and has already been liked tonally to Dan Gilroy's Nightcrawler. Tony Rettenmaier, who most recently penned Netflix's trippy sci-fi They Cloned Tyrone, wrote the script.

According to the official synopsis, it centers on Linh (Tran), "a quiet woman whose solitary life revolves around her work as a darkroom developer at one of the city’s last boutique photo labs. Her quiet existence takes a paranoid turn when she becomes entangled with a mysterious stranger (Dastmalchian), whose photographs reveal a dark secret."

Production is set to kick off later in 2025, with Dastmalchian also on board as a producer alongside Josh Feldman, Sean King O'Grady, Jesse Ford, Juel Taylor and Rettenmaier.

(Image credit: Disney)

"I'm excited to embark on this journey with Kelly and David to create a film that aims to provoke, challenge and hopefully leave audiences both uncomfortable and turned on," said Bui in a statement (via Deadline).

No stranger to genre flicks, Dastmalchian has previously appeared in scary movies such as The Belko Experiment, The Last Voyage of the Demeter, The Boogeyman, Afraid, and Late Night With the Devil. Outside of playing Rose Tico in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Tran's filmography includes titles like Sorry for Your Loss, Sweet Tooth, and Raya and the Last Dragon.

While we wait for more news on Kodak SuperXX, check out our picks of the most exciting upcoming horror movies heading our way.

