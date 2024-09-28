Smile director teases his "completely bonkers" and faithful remake of cult horror classic Possession with Robert Pattinson

Smile director Parker Finn is reassuring fans that his upcoming remake of '80s cult horror favorite Possession will stay true to the film's wild nature.

The 1981 movie, which was helmed by director Andrzej Żuławski, starred Sam Neill as a spy suddenly confronted by divorce, with events becoming increasingly strange and supernatural. Twilight and The Batman star Robert Pattinson is currently on-board the remake as producer, although The Hollywood Reporter does write that he may appear in front of the camera depending upon schedules.

As Finn emphasizes to SFX magazine in the new issue, which features Terrifier 3 on the cover and hits newsstands on October 2, the original has a "frenzied, manic ferocity" that he hopes to retain with his upcoming remake.

Continuing, the filmmaker reiterates that his overall aim is to ensure that it's completely faithful to Żuławski's tale, stating: "It’s early days, but we’re incredibly excited about this completely bonkers movie. Possession is one of my favourite films of all time, and so what was really important to me was that we were honoring the original and staying true to its absolute frenzied, manic ferocity.

"We want to make sure that fans of the original, who might be a little suspect of a remake, when they sit down to it are gonna realize, 'Oh, this movie is for me, and it’s really embracing what I love'."

However, Finn does add too that he hopes his remake also welcomes in new audiences as well, saying: "At the same time, though, I want to be inviting new fans in. I think there’s a really wonderful opportunity that by reimagining this movie, people who haven’t seen the 1981 film will go and visit it, so hopefully it’ll spread the love."

Up next for Finn is upcoming horror movie Smile 2, which is a sequel to his 2022 hit. This time around though the curse is haunting pop star Skye Riley, portrayed by Naomi Scott, as she embarks on a new world tour. It's likely the filmmaker will start work on Possession shortly after that film's release.

Smile 2 releases on October 18. The upcoming Possession remake is currently undated.

