Scream 4 actor Alison Brie says the “current era” of the horror franchise lets "too many people live," but disagrees with one iconic death: "That was a mistake"

Scream 4 star Alison Brie says the current era of the franchise has some issues...and that they shouldn't have killed off one of its most beloved characters.

"Can I tell you my problem with the current era of the Scream franchise? Too many people live," Brie said on the Shut Up Evan podcast, joined by her husband and Together co-star Dave Franco. "The core four needs to die... We should be down to two of the core four."

"They did kill Dewey," Franco pointed out.

"And that was very sad. That was a mistake," Brie replied, before humorously adding, "Keep the main three!"

Brie appeared in Scream 4, the last Scream installment that was directed by Wes Craven before his death in 2015, as Sidney Prescott's (Neve Campbell) assistant, Rebecca Walters. After being fired by Sidney, Rebecca is killed in a parking garage by Ghostface. Dewey (David Arquette) was killed off in Scream 5, a choice that fans (including myself) are still upset about.

In terms of the "core four," Sidney Prescott and Gail Weathers are the only two original characters left (though now there's three if you count Matthew Lillard's Stu Macher being raised from the dead to appear in Scream 7). In terms of the new main cast from Scream 5 and 6, Tara and Sam Carpenter are still alive... but Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera won't be returning for Scream 7. Brie also pointed out that it's possible for her to return "in a dream sequence."

Scream 7 hits theaters on February 27, 2026.