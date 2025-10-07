Original Freddy Kreuger actor reveals his choice for a successor, says a Nightmare on Elm Street reboot should skip the first movie: "I don't know if they should ever reboot Part 1 again"

It's been 24 years since Robert Englund, now 78, last portrayed the iconic slasher villain in 2001's Freddy Vs. Jason crossover movie. Though Englund is now retired from the role, he's still got ideas for A Nightmare on Elm Street - including what stories a reboot should tell, and who should take up the role of Freddy Krueger.

"I think if they were gonna reboot it, they should probably start with [A Nightmare on Elm Street 3] Dream Warriors, because it has that great opening that's sort of like 'Previously on Nightmare on Elm Street'," Englund tells Bloody Disgusting. "I don't know if they should ever reboot Part 1 again."

Englund made his name as an actor playing Freddy Krueger in the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise across eight movies and a spin-off show, among numerous appearances in other media.

There was one attempt to resurrect the franchise with a reboot, starring Jackie Earle Haley as Freddie Krueger. However, it's been 15 years since that version of Nightmare on Elm Street, with essentially no chance of a sequel rather than another fresh reboot.

"They could do it as a prequel, like Tobe Hooper did on the series [Freddy's Nightmares]," Englund elaborates. "Really do a backstory before, so you have the story of Nancy and Tina and Glen and everything going on, but you start even before that. That's what I would do."

At the same time, Englund has an idea for who should take over as Freddie Krueger in a new movie. And though he names both Doug Jones and Kevin Bacon as big name actors who could fit the bill, Englund believes a relatively unknown actor would be the best fit.

"I think, for the sake of the franchise, they need to find someone like a Doug Jones. Years ago, I heard they were considering Kevin Bacon for Freddy Krueger. I was trying to think of someone like that, if he were going to look for a name, like Kevin Bacon. But I think they probably should steer themselves to someone more unknown that doesn’t have to worry about following in my footsteps or anything else, just creating his own conception of the character."

Englund is also open to different interpretations of the brutal murderer who slays people in terrifying dreams that are then manifested in reality.

"I think that it would be interesting to maybe redefine Freddy differently than my physicality and my size; a lumbering tall man, perhaps, or someone wiry and shorter than me, and maybe more cat-like or reptilian. It would be interesting. They gotta pick somebody that can go the distance."

