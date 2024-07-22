Emma Corrin teases "brilliant" Nosferatu, as they praise vampire horror's director Robert Eggers: "He's a total genius"

Emma Corrin is full of praise for Nosferatu director Robert Eggers ahead of the vampire horror's release later this year.

"[He's] is a total genius, and a real artist," they tell GamesRadar+ and Inside Total Film, while promoting Deadpool and Wolverine in London recently. "He puts together these incredible ensembles of actors and then, no matter what part you're playing, you just really feel like it's a group effort, and it's a beautiful thing to be a part of. You'll love it, it's brilliant."

Starring Lily-Rose Depp, Nicholas Hoult, and Bill Skarsgård as the eponymous fanged foe, the movie takes inspiration from F. W. Murnau's 1922 silent feature of the same name, and subsequently Bram Stoker's 1897 novel Dracula. It sees Skarsgård play a "gross, but sexualized" version of Transylvanian bloodsucker Count Orlok, as he sets his sights on the wife of his estate agent – and brings terror to their small town.

Simon McBurney (as Herr Knock), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (as Friedrich Harding), Ralph Ineson (as Dr. Wilhelm Sievers), and Willem Dafoe (as Van Helsing-type character Professor Albin Eberhart Von Franz) round out the supporting cast. Corrin reportedly plays Anna Harding, the wife of Taylor-Johnson's character.

Before they'll be seen in Nosferatu, The Crown star will bring Marvel villain Cassandra Nova to life in upcoming superhero threequel Deadpool and Wolverine. Starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, the MCU flick sees the Merc with a Mouth team-up with everyone's favorite X-Men mutant to save the former's friends and family.

Nosferatu creeps into US theaters on December 25, before releasing in the UK on January 3, 2025. For more, check out our list of the best horror movies of all time or our guide to the most exciting upcoming horror movies heading our way.

Listen out for our chat with Corrin on the upcoming episode of the Inside Total Film podcast, which is available on Apple, Audioboom, Spotify, and more.