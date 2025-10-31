M3GAN 2.0 may have bombed theatrically, but the sequel is the most-watched horror movie this Halloween

People might not have flocked to theatres for M3GAN 2.0, but they're apparently enjoying the horror-comedy in their droves at home. New data has the doll's cinematic follow-up topping the charts for Halloween streaming this year.

Nielsen has released some facts and figures around viewing habits for the spooky season, looking at the last few years and what horror movies we've been tuning into. Among the stats is a chart for the first week of October 2025, and right up top, in number one, is M3GAN 2.0. Slay.

The murderous robotic toy is sitting nicely at 115 million minutes viewed cumulatively from October 1 to 7. That's two million more than the legendary Scream (from 1996), a perennial rewatch for this time of year, and 22 million above third place, and fellow 2025 release, Bring Her Back.

M3GAN 2.0 | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Another of this year's big sequels, 28 Years Later, sits in fourth, and Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?, a lesser-known 1968 classic, has climbed to fifth. The chart is then rounded out by Slender Man, Tremors, Sinners, Halloween (2018), and The Intruder.

All sound choices for a night in as we start gearing up for Halloween. The dominance of M3GAN 2.0 is somewhat predictable, as October is prime hours for catching up on any horror releases you may have missed, as it seems plenty are doing.

After the first made serious bank, earning over $181 million worldwide, the M3GAN sequel fell short, earning just just over $39 million globally. A spin-off, SOULM8TE, is set for 2026, and maybe it'll see a knock-on effect from all these fresh eyes.

If you're looking for some scares, check out our list of the best horror movies to stream this Halloween, and we have an upcoming horror movies guide to keep you prepared.