10 Horror movies to stream this Halloween on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more

If you're looking for something scary to watch, this list of 10 great horror movies to stream this Halloween has got you covered. Yes, Christmas for horror fans is finally here and with it the excuse – if you needed one, of course – to binge as many scary movies as you can stomach.

This list of 10 films covers most of the best streaming services, including Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, Hulu, and more. Here you'll find a range of horror sub-genres, from slashers to gruesome horror comedies and a few uncategorisable oddities too. You'll find amazing new movies like Sinners and Weapons alongside all time classics like Scream and Aliens, and loads more besides.

So go grab a drink and some snacks and get set for a marathon of murderers, monsters, and movie magic. And if, after this, you're after even more horror, we also have a great list of the best scary halloween movies.

Nosferatu

Available: US/UK

Director(s): Robert Eggers

Where to watch: Prime Video

The Witch and The Lighthouse director Robert Eggers took things back to basics by tackling this long-in-development passion project. Nosferatu remakes F.W. Murnau's 1922 silent movie classic (itself a riff on Bram Stoker's Dracula) as a doomy, goth-tinged epic. Nicholas Hoult stars as Thomas Hutter, a real estate agent who is tasked with selling a crumbling manor to the reclusive Count Orlok (Bill Skarsgård, continuing to expand his pantheon of great movie monsters). That leads the vampiric count to pursue Thomas's wife Ellen (Lily-Rose Depp).

Eggers plays things entirely straight, here. There's not a hint of irony or camp in Nosferatu, just a classy, blood-soaked tale of an evil vampire and Thomas and Ellen's desperate attempts to stop him.

Our Nosferatu review called the movie "a gothic horror with bite."

Aliens

Available: US/UK

Director(s): James Cameron

Where to watch: Hulu

This time it's war! James Cameron delivered one of the greatest sequels of all time in this guns-blazing follow up to Ridley Scott's classic thriller. Sigourney Weaver reprises the role of Ellen Ripley, called on to guide a team of marines on a mission to find out what happened to a group of missing colonists.

Aliens has had an outsized impact on the xenomorph franchise and not always for the best, with lesser directors borrowing the gunplay and defanging the beast in the process. But Aliens isn't brilliant because of its superior firepower, but because it remains a ferociously suspenseful thriller where all the guns in the galaxy aren't enough to save the day. Weaver is superb, making Ripley's superpower competence and clear-headed grit in a nightmare scenario. It is, at times, almost unbearably exciting.

Green Room

Available: US/UK

Director(s): Jeremy Saulnier

Where to watch: Paramount Plus

Star Trek legend Patrick Stewart takes on a role about as diametrically opposed to Captain Picard as it's possible to get in this rugged survival thriller. The Ain't Rights are a punk band who unwisely book a gig playing a Neo Nazi bar in the Pacific Northwest. What was a bad choice turns into a nightmare when the band witness a murder and the Nazis – led by Stewart's cruel Darcy Banks – decide that the band won't make it out of the bar alive...

PStew is terrific and terrifying in the role of Banks, while a further Trek connection comes in the form of the late Anton Yelchin. The violence is brutal and shocking, the direction assured from Blue Ruin and Rebel Ridge director Jeremy Saulnier.

Weapons

Available: US

Director(s): Zach Cregger

Where to watch: HBO Max

Barbarian director Zach Cregger's second film is one of the year’s best – and certainly buzziest – new movies. A classroom full of children in Maybrook, Pennsylvania vanish after running into the street at night. Suspicion falls on their teacher, Justine Gandy (Julia Garner), with Josh Brolin's panicked dad Archer especially angry. As the various characters intertwine, it becomes clear that there's something sinister at work in Maybrook.

Discovering the truth behind the kids' disappearance and unpicking the film's cryptic title is a genuine treat in this constantly surprising thriller. It is, like so many modern horror films, "about trauma," but crucially remembers to be a fun time at the movies, with gore, gags, and a hugely satisfying climax.

28 Years Later

Available: US

Director(s): Danny Boyle

Where to watch: Netflix

The third film in the sort-of-zombie franchise takes some big risks. Set 28 years (of course) after the Rage virus swept through the UK, a group of survivors have holed up on Holy Island. Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays Jamie, a struggling father who takes his son Spike (Alfie Williams) onto the mainland as part of a coming of age ritual. What they find will change everything...

Danny Boyle's film (from a script by Alex Garland) walks back the end of previous sequel 28 Weeks Later, which saw the virus enter Europe. That's a smart choice, transforming 28 Years Later into a meditation on a country that has isolated itself (the echoes of Brexit are entirely intentional). It's a sadder, stranger film than its predecessors, with one hell of a final cliffhanger teeing up the fourth film, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, which arrives in January 2026.

Our 28 Years Later review said the film has "Enough terror, splatter and suspense to satisfy."

Possession

Available: UK

Director(s): Andrzej Żuławski

Where to watch: Prime Video

Andrzej Żuławski's 1981 masterpiece is probably the weirdest and wildest film on this list! Filmed and set in West Berlin in the early '80s, it's a dark, surreal story that takes a turn for the bizarre as it goes on. Sam Neill plays Mark, a spy who has returned home from a mission only to learn that his wife Anna (Isabelle Adjani) is seeking a divorce. Mark begins to suspect that Anna has another lover and that turns out to be true – but not in the way that he expects.

Possession is many things: a doppelgänger movie, a body horror film, and a surreal art piece. Sadly it's currently only streaming on Prime Video in the UK. Still, we urge anyone who hasn't seen it before to rent or buy it if possible – it's a one-of-a-kind treat.

Sinners

Available: US

Director(s): Ryan Coogler

Where to watch: HBO Max

This year has been really strong for horror with both Weapons and this terrific movie from Black Panther director Ryan Coogler representing some of the best films in any genre. Sinners follows twins Smoke and Stack Moore (Michael B. Jordan), WW1 veterans who, having spent some time working for the mob in Chicago, start a new life in Clarksdale, Mississippi. They intend to open up a juke joint with their talented musician cousin Sammie (Miles Caton) only to find their plans under threat when a group of vampires, led by the sinister Remmick (Jack O'Connell) arrive.

Sinners is a delicious confection of sex, blood, and the blues – its soundtrack by Ludwig Göransson is particularly memorable. There's a touch of From Dusk Till Dawn here in the switch from period movie to vampire thriller, but Coogler's film is a classier affair and one that lingers long in the memory.

Scream

Available: UK/US

Director(s): Wes Craven

Where to watch: Netflix

A Nightmare on Elm Street director Wes Craven and screenwriter Kevin Williamson struck horror gold with this post-modern slasher. Just as the genre was starting to feel truly played out, Scream's script – where the characters realised that to survive they must become aware of "the rules" of the slasher movie genre – felt genuinely fresh. It's success was assured by a killer cast: Neve Campbell as Sidney, Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers, and David Arquette as Dewey Riley were all so likeable it was hard not to root for them.

That's the other secret of Scream's success. For all its self-aware, it's a really solid murder mystery with a vicious streak. A series of sequels of variable quality followed, also available on Netflix. The seventh instalment hits cinemas in February 2026.

Mandy

Available: UK

Director(s): Panos Cosmatos

Where to watch: Prime Video

Panos Cosmatos' second feature is a psychedelic horror masterpiece that finds Nic Cage at his most unhinged. Red Miller lives an isolated existence in the woods with his partner Mandy (Andrea Riseborough). When a cult of murderous hippy bikers come crashing into their lives, however, Red is forced to take up arms – including a quite ludicrously huge chainsaw – and fight back.

Many will point to Cage's gonzo performance as Red as the main reason to watch Mandy, but there's a lot more to the movie than his gurning rage and bloody violence. A dreamy score from the late Jóhann Jóhannsson underpins what a beautiful, melancholy film it really is, while Cosmatos paints the screen in washes of gorgeous color.

Back in 2018 our five star Mandy review called it "a bloody, druggy, superbly crafted revenge thriller."

The Monkey

Available: US/UK

Director(s): Osgood Perkins

Where to watch: Hulu

Osgood Perkins seems to be horror's man of the moment, having followed up his acclaimed thriller Longlegs with this gruesome splatter-fest, based on Stephen King's 1980 short story of the same name. In The Monkey, a wind-up toy monkey brings death and destruction to small-town America in a variety of absurd, freakish, but often fairly amusing ways. Hal and Bill are two traumatized twins (both played by Theo James) who have spent their lives trying to get over the horror they faced in their childhoods, but who now find themselves face-to-face with the monkey once more.

After the self-conscious heaviness of some of Perkins' previous work, The Monkey feels like a bit of ghoulishly funny relief. Fans of the Final Destination franchise, as well as King-heads, will find much to enjoy here.

Find out what we made of the film in our four-star The Monkey review.

