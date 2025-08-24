Longlegs and The Monkey director Osgood Perkins' next horror is revealed to be a coming-of-age movie
Young people can be so cruel sometimes
He's a busy bee, Osgood Perkins. Not only did he unleash The Monkey on audiences this year, but he also has a creepy cabin movie, Keeper, heading to theaters just near the tail end of spooky season. 2026 looks to be filling up as well, as more details tumble out regarding his next horror film, which may have had its title confirmed.
According to World of Reel, Perkins' next project is entitled The Young People and will be a coming-of-age film, only with, of course, the director's signature scare factor. Sources tell the site that the film will focus on a girl named Sue who befriends a new pal at school named Kitty. Things seem peachy to begin with, until Kitty starts acting out of the ordinary, "troubling red flags" begin to emerge.
It's reported that shooting for the film is expected to start in October, with no confirmed release date planned. The site also notes that Neon, who distributed both The Monkey and Longlegs, isn't attached to handle the same duties here, but that possibly changes given the great relationship between the two parties.
It's an impressive effort from Perkins, who is churning out horror stories like a kid by a campfire. There's no doubt that it'll get some attention, either, given the growing success his works have become since he scared audiences out of their seats by way of a singing Nicolas Cage. For now, we can only wait and see if he still brings the fear when Keeper hits theaters on November 14, 2025.
Nick is a freelancer whose work can be found at Screen Rant, The Digital Fix, and Looper. He loves movies, TV, DC, and Marvel. He also believes that the best Robin Hood is still a talking fox.
