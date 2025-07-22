The creepy first trailer for new haunted cabin horror movie from Longlegs has arrived – 5 months after it was shown at select screenings of The Monkey

The first trailer for Osgood Perkins' haunted cabin horror movie Keeper has arrived – and we already have nightmares.

The brief clip, which can be viewed below, features an array of women just...staring at the camera. The staring seems pretty nonchalant and normal until it cuts to the same women screaming with blood on their faces.

Per Deadline, the film follows Liz (Tatiana Maslany) and Malcom (Rossif Sutherland), a couple who decide to go away for a romantic anniversary weekend at a secluded cabin. When Malcolm suddenly leaves the cabin and heads back to the city, Liz "finds herself isolated and in the presence of an unspeakable evil that unveils the cabin’s horrifying secrets."

The trailer was shown as a surprise post-credits scene at select showings of The Monkey, Perkins' comedy-horror adaptation of the Stephen King short story of the same name – which also starred Maslany as the matriarch of the doomed Shelburn family.

You're not right for this place. - YouTube Watch On

You might remember that Longlegs, starring Nicolas Cage as a serial killer with a particularly terrifying face, had an impossibly spooky and cryptic marketing campaign that gave us little to no information and instead gave trailers with spooky imagery and unnverving sounds alongside a directory with gruesome crime scene photos. It seems that the campaign for Keeper will be similar, mainly due to the fact that the trailer has no title and simply says, "You're not right for this place."

Keeper hits theaters on November 14.