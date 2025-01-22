Lily Rose Depp's "raw" and "intense" Nosferatu audition has been released online – and horror fans want her to get awards recognition

Nosferatu star Lily Rose Depp's audition for Ellen Hutter has been released online, and it's seriously creepy. The star appears in a brief clip shared as part of the behind-the-scenes extras for the horror movie's digital release.

The snippet released features Depp acting out one of the later scenes in the movie, when she confronts her husband about selling her to Count Orlok. "He told me how you sold me to him for gold, I was supposed to be sacred," she says tearfully. "You never listened."

Speaking about her audition, director Robert Eggers said it left him in tears. "Lily's able to go into an incredibly dark and an incredibly vulnerable place very quickly," he recalled. "We were all in tears because her audition was so raw and so intense."

Fans have been sharing their admiration for her performance in wake of the new footage. "She definitely deserves an award for this," tweeted one while another added : "Need her at least nominated." A third tweeted : "She’s gonna have an Oscar in a few years or sooner. Mark my words. Go Lily!"

Elsewhere in the behind-the-scenes clip, rehearsal footage for Depp's possession scenes were also released, which show her convulsing her body on crash mats. Speaking about these scenes to GamesRadar+, Depp explains they were very physical to perform.

"It was fascinating working on that aspect of the character because, in a way, it was a way into her emotionally," she explained ahead of the movie's release . "Because all of those moments are in the end like a manifestation of what she's going through, the torment that she's going through internally. And it's bringing that internal torment to the outside. I worked with an amazing movement coach who helped me tremendously, but we also approached it from a real emotional place, to ground it in a real feeling. I think also, because a lot of those physical scenes are also quite emotional, the two started to go hand in hand."

An extended cut of Nosferatu has also been released as part digital release, but it's only four minutes longer than the movie. For more scares, check out our guides to all the upcoming horror movies you need to know about and our selection of the best horror movies of all time.