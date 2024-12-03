Horror sequel Thanksgiving 2 gets exciting filming update, as Eli Roth reveals several actors will be returning

Eli Roth has revealed when Thanksgiving 2 is set to start filming – and that a bunch of the first film's stars will be returning for more axe-tion. The horror director teased what to expect from the "no bull***" follow-up in an interview with Indiewire, which confirmed cameras would start rolling on the new movie in late March.

"We're upping the ante but we are not going to do it with more money," Roth told the publication. "That keeps it tight and lean and mean and forces us to make decisions. There's a lot of setting up that we did in the first one that we don't have to deal with now. It can just be all pay-off."

Released in 2023, Thanksgiving sees a Massachusetts town terrorized by masked, Pilgrim hat-wearing killer "John Carver" on the one-year anniversary of a Black Friday-related tragedy. The murderer's mission? To make a festive, vengeful feast out of his victims.

"I've come up with stuff that is going to be a challenge. And I want it to be a challenge to pull off. Because if I've come up with the stuff that I think will make the best kills, then I'm going to do it like I’m never going to make another movie again," added Roth.

Warning! Major spoilers for Thanksgiving ahead. If you've yet to watch the movie and don't want to know anything that happens, turn back now!

(Image credit: Sony)

At the end of the first flick, Addison Rae and Nell Verlaque's leads Gaby and Jessica discover that "John Carver" is actually Sheriff Eric Newlon (Patrick Dempsey), who blames the locals and Black Friday for the death of his pregnant lover Amanda (Gina Gershon). While Amanda was married to Mitch the previous year, Eric tells Gaby that the pair had been having an affair and that Amanda had intended to leave her husband but never got the chance to, having been killed in the sales-induced riot.

The movie ends with Jessica livestreaming Eric's confession before the pair seemingly blow him up. Later, though, the police admit they weren't able to find Eric's body in the wreckage. Alive or not, people now know the identity of "John Carver", so we're curious as to how the character will be involved if he does come back.

"It really was a reminder of the deep satisfaction I get just knowing there is a Thanksgiving movie out there and that people enjoy it and that people are now watching the old slasher films because of it," Roth recalled. "I feel like we have a new tradition. And that's all you want to do is leave your mark – good or bad – on pop culture. Eventually, no one is going to remember. The only thing that will be left is the movies."

