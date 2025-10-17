Five Nights At Freddy's 2 director promises better animatronics in the horror sequel, and says it will include even more Easter eggs that fans of the game are "going to appreciate"

After Five Nights At Freddy's introduced evil animatronics Freddy, Foxy, Chica, and Bonnie to the big screen, director Emma Tammi promises that its upcoming horror sequel will level up the machines in line with how they are presented in the game.

“I would say that the amount of animatronics that we added to the mix on the second film felt like, okay, we’re stretching ourselves much further creatively, technically, and so much action with them, as well,” said Tammi in an interview with Collider. “That was really a very cool expansion of the world.”

Just like the first movie, the animatronics in Five Nights At Freddy's 2 come from Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, best known for working on such projects as Sesame Street, The Muppets, and Where the Wild Things Are. However, the choice to upgrade the FNAF animatronics wasn't just because the team wanted to one-up themselves. The new bots actually link back to the Five Nights at Freddy's games.

“I do think the big tease is the animatronics — all the ones they’re expecting, maybe some more — and just chock-full of Easter eggs again,” continued Tammi. “We’ve really done our best to include as many details and things as possible that fans are going to pick out from the game, that they’re going to appreciate from the lore. It’s just really packed.

Five Nights at Freddy's animatronics in the first movie (Image credit: Universal Studios)

The Five Nights at Freddy's video game series is known for giving its baddies a little makeover between installments. The first Five Nights at Freddy's game introduced us to the standard Freddy Fazbear and co., whereas the second game had 'withered' and 'toy' versions of the animatronics. Other categories include 'funtime', 'glamrock', 'phantom', and so on. From the Five Nights at Freddy's 2 trailer, we can see that the animatronics resemble the 'toy' style from the second game.

This means that the sequel will probably adapt the second game, which is what we expected, but now we know that we are in for a treat, as the second game is arguably even more terrifying and twisted than the game's debut. However, if you're not a fan of the games, you don't have to worry, as Tammi promises that the sequel can be enjoyed either way. "I think the story still is really a fun ride, and I think you can follow it and enjoy it, even if you don’t understand all the layers," added the director.

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 hits theaters on December 5, 2025. For more, check out our list of the best video game movies, and keep up with upcoming video game movies.