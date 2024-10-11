Art the Clown is back with a vengeance in Terrifier 3, the latest gory outing in the horror slasher trilogy. This time around, the chilling villain is heading out on a Christmas-themed massacre, dressed as Santa Claus. Final girl Sienna (Lauren LaVera) is back too, as things get seriously gross in writer/director Damien Leone's latest.

However, if you're heading to the theater later or you're already seated for the slasher, you might be wondering if you need to stick around right until the bitter end for a Terrifier 3 post-credits scene. After all, previous outings in the franchise have had some pretty big reveals in the final moments... Well, we've got you covered in our spoiler-free guide below.

While you're here, read our Terrifier 3 review as well.

Does Terrifier 3 have a post-credits scene?

(Image credit: Signature Entertainment)

No, there is no post-credits scene at the end of Terrifier 3.

This is different to Terrifier 2, which featured probably the most unhinged post-credits sequence we've ever seen. If you'll recall, after Art the Clown was beheaded by Sienna, we saw the return of the original movie's final girl, Victoria Heyes. Now institutionalized, we find out she's pregnant as she gives birth to Art's severed head. Not only was it a great final twist, but it perfectly set up the third movie.

Now, given that Leone has already let on that a Terrifier 4 is in the works, we had thought that maybe the end of the third movie might follow suit and set that one up. Sadly, it wasn't to be, and we'll just have to wait a little while longer to find out exactly what happens next in the chilling franchise.

While there aren't any post-credits scenes to enjoy, some early screenings in the US did feature the music video for Ice Nine Kills song 'A Work of Art'. However, it's not clear if this was just a special treat for some early screenings on October 10 (H/T Digital Spy).

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Will there be a Terrifier 4?

(Image credit: Signature Entertainment)

Yes, a fourth Terrifier movie is on the way. Leone confirmed this earlier this year, and he told us that he "wasn't supposed to announce it". Even though this didn't go as planned, Leone says he has his endgame mapped out. "I know the ending, which is most important. I know certain scenes throughout, and I just started developing the intro to it. So, that's pretty much all these movies start that way. They're like puzzle pieces, and then I need to fill in the gaps."

For more from our Terrifier coverage, check out our interview with Art the Clown himself David Howard Thornton about his dream role as the Joker, why they decided to include children, and why the fans are such a huge part of the franchise's success.

Terrifier 3 is out in theaters now. For more scares, here's our guide to all the upcoming horror movies on the way in 2024 and beyond.