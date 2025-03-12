Cinderella body horror movie that made viewers sick gets release date, and it’s coming very soon

We're in an era of fairy-tales and wholesome characters becoming terrifying horror movies, and now it's Cinderella's turn. The classic tale has been transformed into a gruesome film known as The Ugly Stepsister, and it's coming out soon.

The Ugly Stepsister takes a sordid angle on the centuries old story, where a woman endeavors to become more beautiful through DIY cosmetic surgery in order to outdo another prospective bride and attract the local prince. Going by early reactions, the procedures are explicit, nauseating, and more than a little difficult to sit through.

Den stygge stesøsteren - trailer - YouTube Watch On

The project comes from Norwegian filmmaker Emilie Blichfeldt, who's making her feature directorial debut. It seems like she’s leaving an impression, since the critical response from Sundance, where The Ugly Stepsister premiered in January, has been glowing.

At time of writing, the horror film sits at 97% on Rotten Tomatoes. An impressive score for anything, never mind a feature debut with such a leftfield premise.

Better still, the picture managed that most coveted of horror achievements: it made someone ill during a screening. Variety reports that someone in attendance needed to vomit while watching the twisted Cinderella retelling. These events have been corroborated by others in the audience.

Gleefully, you'll be able to verify how stomach-turning it is for yourself when The Ugly Stepsister opens in theaters April 18, 2025. Shudder is handling distribution with IFC Films, so even if the movie doesn't make its way to a screen near you, it’ll be on streaming soon afterward.

