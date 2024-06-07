A Quiet Place prequel star Lupita Nyong'o thinks the franchise could "go on forever"

A Quiet Place is expanding its world with a prequel later this month, starring Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn. The new entry in the horror franchise takes the action back to the first day of the invasion as we find out how the world when quiet.

However, its star Nyong'o thinks that there's more potential stories to be told beyond this in the dystopian world. Speaking to SFX magazine in the new issue about A Quiet Place: Day One, which features The Boys season 4 on the cover, she tells us more.

"What I love about this whole franchise," Nyong'o enthuses, "is that in this alien invasion story, there are so many opportunities to follow different people on day one itself. We narrow in on these two characters, but there’s how many billion people in the world…? This franchise could go on forever!"



At the moment, the only other movie that's been confirmed is A Quiet Place Part 3, which will see the Abbott family return. However, even that has had few updates other than speculation that John Krasinski will return to write and direct.

In the meantime, Nyong’o teases that Day One will have a different feel to what we've seen so far. "I would say it has a different tone, as you’re following new characters," she tells SFX. "In the two previous films, the connectivity of the characters is intrinsic because they’re family, so you immediately understand why they need to stay together.

"With this, we’re meeting characters that are only brought together by this catastrophe, so it’s like, how do two people who are perfect strangers react to survival moments such as this? That offers a new kind of tension and new friction to this universe."

A Quiet Place: Day 1 is released on June 28.

