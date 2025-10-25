16 years after the release of cult classic horror Jennifer's Body, the "fun and crazy" potential sequel gets an update

"I have no doubt that Diablo will do something absolutely incredible with it.”

Jennifer&#039;s Body
(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Proving that high school can be hell, writer Diablo Cody's Jennifer's Body is a classic horror comedy that still gets a lot of love — and rightfully so. Still standing as Megan Fox's best movie that had her in devilish form opposite Amanda Seyfried, fans have always been hankering for a sequel that has been talked about for years, and now it sounds like we're that little bit closer to getting one.

Speaking to Deadline about the film's legacy, the director Karyn Kusama revealed that Cody was hard at work scribbling down a sequel, making sure not to reveal any solid details. “I know she’s working on it right now, and I’m very excited to hear what comes of it,” Kusama teased. “I know some of the bones of it, so I’m not going to give anything away, but it sounds fun and crazy like the first film. And I have no doubt that Diablo will do something absolutely incredible with it.”

