16 years after the release of cult classic horror Jennifer's Body, the "fun and crazy" potential sequel gets an update

Proving that high school can be hell, writer Diablo Cody's Jennifer's Body is a classic horror comedy that still gets a lot of love — and rightfully so. Still standing as Megan Fox's best movie that had her in devilish form opposite Amanda Seyfried, fans have always been hankering for a sequel that has been talked about for years, and now it sounds like we're that little bit closer to getting one.

Speaking to Deadline about the film's legacy, the director Karyn Kusama revealed that Cody was hard at work scribbling down a sequel, making sure not to reveal any solid details. “I know she’s working on it right now, and I’m very excited to hear what comes of it,” Kusama teased. “I know some of the bones of it, so I’m not going to give anything away, but it sounds fun and crazy like the first film. And I have no doubt that Diablo will do something absolutely incredible with it.”

It's interesting to think about how Cody could continue the story that was left on a dark cliffhanger with a high body count. Not to spoil a film from 2009 or anything, but the last time we saw Seyfried's character, Anita "Needy" Lesnicki, had picked up the monstrous traits of her demonic friend, Jennifer, and escaped from a mental facility. Now, after all this time, how has Jen's newly empowered pal managed in the years since?

It's a question that has yet to be answered, along with whether or not the cast of the original film could return in the future. Seyfried's character's comeback makes some sense, but given that the film suffered from mismatched marketing when it was initially released, a Jennifer's Body sequel without the titular character would be an even harder sell. For now, we'll have to see how things develop and if Jennifer finds a new life again in the future. Also, given that we're in the spooky season, check out our list of the best horror comedies here.