Wednesday showrunner promises "no one is officially * dead * dead" as fans reel from one of season 2's biggest casualties

Wednesday showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar have reassured fans that one of the biggest deaths in season 2, part 1 isn't permanent...and that "there's always a way" to bring her back.

Warning: Massive spoilers for Wednesday season 2 part 1 ahead!

"Christina Ricci is just an amazing person and actor, and she brings such value to the show, and the character’s so wonderful," Gough told Netflix's Tudum. "Never say never."

In Wednesday season 2 part 1, Ricci's psychologist-turned-sociopath Marilyn Thornhill is transferred to Willow Hill to be closer to Tyler Galpin, who she essentially tortured into becoming the Hyde. Dr. Fairburn thought that keeping them apart would weaken his Hyde state, but no dice. In episode 4, Wednesday accidentally releases all the inmates from Willow Hill, including Tyler who transforms into the Hyde and sticks his claws into Thornhill – effectively killing her.

Added Millar, "I will say, in this show, no one is officially dead dead. There’s always a way." We'll take that into consideration, given that season 2 also "killed" its main character...though we know from the sneakily released part 2 trailer that she's alive but, uh, not well.

Wednesday season 2, 1 part 1 is out now. Part 2 arrives on September 3, which is, of course, a Wednesday.