The upcoming The Witcher anime movie features a new version of a scene cut from Henry Cavill's first season

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep adapts Andrzej Sapkowski's short story 'A Little Sacrifice', which sees Geralt of Rivia thrust into a tricky situation between humans and merpeople. The anime movie is set right in the middle of the Netflix live-action show, specifically taking place between episodes five and six of season 1.

This means we meet Geralt in a difficult spot during his relationship with Yennefer, when the pair are estranged after the whole djinn business. Speaking to SFX magazine, which features Daredevil: Born Again on the cover and hits newsstands on January 29, writer Mike Ostrowski calls it "a period of not being together, or a period of trouble, but still on each other's minds."

While he, and co-writer Rae Benjamin, say they leave this timeline untouched, they were able to include a neat little Easter egg in the final film. Benjamin explains they were able to sneak in a "fun little scene" that was cut from the main Netflix series. Now, while she doesn't elaborate on what exactly this is, it seems like we could see some more of Geralt and Yennefer, as we know Anya Chalotra voiced new lines for Sirens of the Deep.

"Geralt cannot let Yennefer go, even though he's trying his best," Ostrowski adds. "She haunts him. Even if he wanted to be rid of her, he can't."

