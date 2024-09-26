One of our first looks at Jenna Ortega in Wednesday season 2 is thanks to this perfect recreation of a TikTok trend

Wednesday season 2 is currently filming and, aside from an early taste at Netflix's Geeked Week, the hallowed halls of Nevermore Academy have been off-limits for fans – until now.

As shown on Netflix's official Twitter account, stars Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams) and Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair) combined to recreate a viral TikTok trend involving one person 'leaving' and asking the viewer to look after the subject of the video – be that a boss, friend, or mischievous animal.

In this case, Myers – in character as the perpetually positive werewolf Enid – asks if we can watch her "bestie". Cue Jenna Ortega's Wednesday looking decidedly dour-faced and not moving a muscle before her Nevermore roomie returns down the steps. See for yourself below.

Can you guys watch her real quick???? 🖤 pic.twitter.com/HjFLFoZ0dkSeptember 25, 2024

Wednesday season 2 is set to release on Netflix in 2025, and a recent behind-the-scenes look featured a glimpse at what to expect from the return of one of the streamer's most-watched shows, including returning cast members Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, and Joy Sunday.

Wednesday will be joined in the second season by newcomers Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Thandiwe Newton, Christopher Lloyd, and Joanna Lumley.

"For me, Jenna is what the show is. She’s the reason there’s a show," executive producer and director Tim Burton told Total Film in a recent issue. "But the rest of the cast are all great. We have Steve Buscemi on this season, which is great, Thandiwe Newton and Billie Piper."

