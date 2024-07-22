That surprise kiss in House of the Dragon season 2, episode 6 was unscripted – and all Emma D'Arcy's idea

House of the Dragon season 2, episode 6 features a surprising kiss – and it's all thanks to Emma D'Arcy that it happened.

The following will contain spoilers for the new episode, so turn back now if you're not up to date!

In episode 6, D'Arcy's Rhaenyra and Sonoya Mizuno's Mysaria, AKA the White Worm, have a serious conversation. Their scheme to win the smallfolk to Team Black has worked, but the mood is still sombre, and Mysaria ends up sharing more about her tragic history with Rhaenyra.

Rhaenyra crosses the room and grabs Mysaria in a hug, which then transitions into a kiss. The duo are quickly interrupted, though.

"It wasn't scripted as a kiss. I think it was scripted as… there's just breath between them or something, and then whatever happens is interrupted," Mizuno revealed to TheWrap.

"Because we were separate in the room… [and] Mysaria has told this story, [D'Arcy] felt the instinct to hold her, to comfort her," she added. "From that, it felt so organic to go into the kiss."

Whether this relationship can play out any further remains to be seen: Rhaenyra is married to Daemon, who is currently busy in Harrenhal being plagued by visions courtesy of Alys Rivers.

Elsewhere in the episode, a mysterious new dragon was introduced, and a major tragedy from the books was also foreshadowed.

House of the Dragon season 2 continues weekly on HBO in the US and Sky and NOW in the UK. For more on the show, check out our deep dives below: