Honor Among Thieves 2 still isn't happening, but a Dungeons & Dragons Netflix series is reportedly in the works from the Deadpool and Wolverine director

Whether or not we ever get a sequel to the instant cult favorite Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves remains to be seen, but there may yet be hope for a different live-action D&D adaptation, as Netflix is reportedly developing its own series based on on the tabletop RPG.

Netflix is now developing a live-action Dungeons & Dragons series titled The Forgotten Reams with Shawn Levy, director of Deadpool and Wolverine and eight episodes of Stranger Things, as well as Drew Crevello, who wrote the pilot and serves as showrunner. None of this is officially confirmed, but has been reported by Deadline and corroborated by Variety.

The Deadline report suggests that this series was previously in development for Paramount+, and would've had the involvement of Paramount Pictures, which also produced Honor Among Thieves. Exactly what that version of the series would've been remains to be seen, but according to Deadline now that it's at Netflix it's "a brand new concept" completely unrelated to the 2023 film.

Dungeons & Dragons itself is not technically tied to any particular setting or story, instead letting players either play in their own world or one of numerous official campaign settings. Of those worlds, the Forgotten Realms - which lends its name to this series - is the most popular, and serves as the setting for numerous bits of tie-in media including both Honor Among Thieves and the smash-hit RPG Baldur's Gate 3.

If you're looking to stay on top of all the big films coming this year, check out our guide to 2025 movie release dates, or if you really want to get in the mood, here's our selection of the best D&D books to add to your shelf.