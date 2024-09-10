George R.R. Martin has written "new pages" of Winds of Winter, but admits "I would have liked to have turned out a lot more"

A Song of Ice and Fire creator George R.R. Martin has given an update on his long-awaited The Winds of Winter novel – and it's good and bad news.

In a new post on his Not a Blog page, Martin reflected on his summer. "Writing came hard, and though I did produce some new pages on both THE WINDS OF WINTER (yes) and BLOOD & FIRE (the sequel to FIRE & BLOOD, the second part of my Targaryen history), I would have liked to turn out a lot more," he commented. "My various television projects ate up most of those months. Some of that was pleasant (DARK WINDS, and THE HEDGE KNIGHT), most of it was not. "

Martin recently took to his page to criticize House of the Dragon season 2 in a now-deleted post. While discussing the butterfly effect of removing Maelor from the series, Martin concluded: "And there are larger and more toxic butterflies to come, if House of the Dragon goes ahead with some of the changes being contemplated for seasons 3 and 4…"

The wait for The Winds of Winter has been long, and Martin has previously remarked that "if I could change one thing about one of my books I'd have them finished".

He has also promised answers to a major dragon question in his upcoming works. "They bond with men… some men… and the why and how of that, and how it came to be, will eventually be revealed in more detail in THE WINDS OF WINTER and A DREAM OF SPRING and some in BLOOD & FIRE," he wrote.

