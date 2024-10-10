George R.R. Martin visited the set of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight and saw a rough cut of the show – and he loved it.

"Dunk and Egg – Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell, respectively – looked as if they just walked out of the pages of my book, and the chemistry between them was just perfect," Martin wrote on his personal blog. "A few weeks after I got back home, I saw a rough cut of the first episode. I loved it. I can’t wait to see more."

The Game of Thrones author also added that the title still hasn't been decided yet, as the network doesn't know whether to go with 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' or simply 'The Hedge Knight.'

The new series is based on George R. R. Martin's Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas, which are set in the same world as his A Song of Ice and Fire novels. The story is set some 100 years before the events of Game of Thrones, and it's worth noting that Egg is the future King Aegon V Targaryen.

Per the official logline, The Hedge Knight is "set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends."

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight is slated for a 2025 release, and Martin himself is hoping it comes out in the spring.