After George RR Martin praised the next Game of Thrones spin-off, HBO is gearing up to give it another two seasons, as a "promising" Targaryen spin-off is also teased

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms could be getting three seasons.

The upcoming Game of Thrones spin-off is based on George RR Martin's Dunk and Egg novellas, and Martin has already taken to his Not a Blog page to praise the show before it has even premiered.

"You’re going to be so impressed by Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell as Dunk and Egg, the two leads, the sort of brotherhood, the paternal nature between Dunk and this young man," HBO head of drama series and films Francesca Orsi told Deadline. "So much so that we're already planning on how do we build this for the three seasons in total. We're not picking it up officially, but it's looking very good. We're looking at it as a holistic piece, seasons 2 and 3, because there's three novellas."

Martin himself also teased the possibility of a second season. "Meanwhile, we'll be moving on to The Sworn Sword, the second tale of Dunk & Egg," he wrote.

He also had high praise for the show itself: "I've seen all six episodes now (the last two in rough cuts, admittedly), and I loved them. Dunk and Egg have always been favorites of mine, and the actors we found to portray them are just incredible. The rest of the cast are terrific as well. Wait until you guys meet the Laughing Storm. and Tanselle Too-Tall."

If this wasn't exciting enough, Orsi also teased future projects. "We have other spinoffs that we're working on right now, one of which – which I won't get into – is very promising, and it is still the Targaryen line," she revealed. "There's a number of other spinoffs, we can't really guarantee what's going to go forward, but we are very big budget on the other ones. I would say this is the most intimate one."

It's unclear just which spin-off she's referring to – or if it's a new project entirely – but we do know there's an Aegon the Conqueror series in the works.

