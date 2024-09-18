The Witcher community is praising "God-tier" Geralt in the new spin-off movie trailer, but fans are divided about the overall direction

Netflix has shared a clip from The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep – and the fan reaction seems pretty divided.

The brief clip, which can be viewed below, features an introduction from Doug Cockle – the voice actor behind Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher video game franchise, who also voices Geralt in Sirens of the Deep.

In the new animated movie, Geralt is hired to investigate a series of attacks in a seaside village and finds himself drawn into a centuries-old conflict between humans and merpeople. The cast includes Joey Batey as Jaskier, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg, and Christian Wren as Essie Daven.

"Voice is God-tier, of course. But the face looks like a male model, no scars or blemishes at all. and skin looks almost olive when it should be pale," one fan wrote.

"Dandelion, who is the most celebrated poet of his time, can’t think of another word for soft other than 'softie'?!" commented another.

"That voice, goosebumps... Not gonna lie, really really looking forward to this. Doug playing Geralt again is just perfection, that's my Geralt," one fan said.

"Art style doesn't fit The Witcher," another critiqued.

"A Little Sacrifice was my favorite short story in The Witcher so I'll give it a chance. Plus the studio did The Legend of Korra so it can't be too bad," one hopeful fan wrote.

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep is set to hit Netflix on February 11, 2025. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond, or, check out our guide to the best Netflix movies to add to your streaming queue right now.