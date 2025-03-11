James Cameron's wife cried for four hours after he showed her Avatar 3: "She kept trying to get her s**t back together"

James Cameron has shared another early reaction to Avatar 3 – and it's yet more evidence Fire and Ash will be the most emotional movie in the franchise yet. Speaking in a new interview, the director says he showed his wife Suzy Amis Cameron a version of the movie from late 2024 and she could not stop crying.

"My wife watched the whole thing from end to end," Cameron told Empire magazine. "She had kept herself away from it and I wasn’t showing her bits and pieces as we went along. This was December 22nd."

He added: "She bawled for four hours. She kept trying to get her shit back together so she could tell me specific reactions, and then she’d just tear up and start crying again. Finally, I’m like, 'Honey, I’ve got to go to bed. Sorry, we’ll talk about it some other time'."

We don't know too much about what will happen in the third Avatar movie yet, but it will pick up in the aftermath of Avatar 2, which saw Neytiri and Jake lose one of their children. As well as tackling their grief, the movie will introduce the Ash People who have been impacted by changes to Pandora.

Cameron's wife isn't the only one he's shown a version of the movie too. He recently shared that he's shown it to a few people who have all had a very similar reaction. "I've shown it to a few selected people and the feedback has been it's definitely the most emotional and maybe the best of the three so far," Cameron told Stuff NZ.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is set to hit theaters on December 19, 2025. For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming movies coming in 2025 and beyond.