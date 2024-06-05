Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown's fantasy movie overtakes Knives Out 2 to become one of the most-watched Netflix movies of all time

Millie Bobby Brown is no stranger to wildly popular Netflix projects thanks to Stranger Things and Enola Holmes. Now, her latest fantasy movie has joined the line-up as Damsel debuts at the number eight spot in the most-watched films on Netflix.

Per the streamer, the hours viewed of the movie are at 251.5 million and the total views are at 137.2 million for the film. This means it’s overtaken the Jennifer Lopez movie The Mother and Knives Out 2, Glass Onion on the streaming list. It’s also not too far off the family movie We Can Be Heroes, which actually has fewer hours viewed and only 100,000 more views – so expect the film to keep rising.

Damsel stars Brown as a young woman called Elodie who thinks she’s found her happily ever after when she’s betrothed to a prince. What she actually finds is she’s walked into a nightmare as she’s thrown into a pit with a fire-breathing dragon to repay an ancient debt. The film follows her as she tries to navigate her way out of the prison and stop any more women from facing a similar fate.

There’s no word yet on whether the movie could come back for a sequel, but when GamesRadar+ spoke to director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo earlier this year, he was keen. "I mean, I will be so happy to do a sequel for Damsel," he said at the time. "But obviously, we have to wait to see what the audience thinks and how they react to the movie."

Fresnadillo added: "It's true that the universe of Damsel is really open. Especially because, you know, of the new configuration of the family. In the story [there’s] this new member, we shouldn't say too much about that [but] it invites you to think about more adventures with them. So definitely, if that happens, I will be so happy to make it for sure."

For more, check out our guide to all of the best Netflix movies streaming now as well as our guide to Stranger Things season 5.