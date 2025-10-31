Aladdin star debunks rumors the live-action Disney sequel will film next year as "completely fake"

Aladdin 2 won't be filming next year after all.

That's according to star Naomi Scott, who played Princess Jasmine in the first film. After rumors that cameras would roll on the sequel next year with Scott, Aladdin actor Mena Massoud, and Genie actor Will Smith returning started picking up traction online, fan page Naomi Scott Brasil reached out to the actor directly on Instagram. "Fake boo," Scott wrote, adding: "Completely fake."

‘Aladdin 2’ NÃO VEM AÍ! Perguntamos para Naomi Scott sobre a sequência, e ela nos confirmou que os rumores são FALSOS. pic.twitter.com/kNXK7qHVBgOctober 30, 2025

The first live-action Aladdin movie was released in 2019, and it grossed over $1 billion at the box office. In early 2020, a sequel was reported to be in the works. Since then, updates have been very scarce. A planned Prince Anders spin-off, set to be about Billy Magnussen's character, also seems to have stalled in the years since the film was released.

Back in 2023, Massoud seemed to criticize the live-action Little Mermaid and its chances of a sequel compared to Aladdin. "Our film was unique in that audiences went to watch it multiple times," he wrote on Twitter. "It's the only way we reached the billion-dollar mark with our opening. My guess is TLM doesn't cross the billion mark but will undoubtedly get a sequel." Massoud has also said that the follow-up is "very unlikely at this point."

Next up on Disney's live-action remake slate is Moana, which will see Dwayne Johnson reprise his role as Maui, with newcomer Catherine Laga'aia starring as Moana. That film will release on July 10, 2026.

You can keep up to date with everything Disney has in store with our guide to all the upcoming Disney movies.