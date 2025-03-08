Vikings creator is heading back to his Norse roots with this new historical drama on Amazon

The Vikings and Vikings: Valhalla might be history, but that's not stopping Michael Hirst, the creator of both shows, from returning to the time of the Northmen in a brand-new Amazon series he and his brother Horatio Hirst are co-producing, as reported by Deadline.

Bloodaxe brings true historical events to life, following the real-life Viking lord Erik Bloodaxe and his wife, Gunnhild, the Mother of Kings. One of 20 sons of King Harald Fairhair, Erik ruled Northumbria after defeating opposing forces led by his half-brothers, Olaf and Sigrød. However, his reign was not the best for his subjects. History describes Erik as a harsh lord, which resulted in great unpopularity among the nobles.

The other half of this power couple was just as lethal. Legend has it that in her early years, Gunnhild learned sorcery from two women while living in the North Pole. After gaining more power than her teachers, she murdered them to eliminate the competition. This was all before she got involved with Erik and went to great lengths to maintain their power, including hiring assassins and witches and employing all sorts of dirty tactics to eliminate rivals.

Fans of Hirst's previous efforts might be excited given that the reign of Erik and Gunnhild is sandwiched between Vikings and Vikings: Valhalla, but it's been confirmed that no characters will appear, nor the respective shows referenced. However, Hirst isn't that upset about cross-referencing certain events, but rather just excited to get back to the time he's thrived in since 2013.

“I feel blessed and deeply excited that Amazon has given me the opportunity to return to the fantastic world of the Norse Sagas and the men, women, and gods of the Viking world who have come to mean so much to me,” Michael Hirst revealed following the announcement. “Horatio and I intend to open your eyes to incredible new characters and unbelievable stories, all of which happen to be true and many of which changed the course of history.” Until Bloodaxe takes his first swing, check out our list of the best Amazon Prime Video shows available now.