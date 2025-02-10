The White Lotus star says that fans are "gonna lose their minds" at K-pop star Lisa's acting debut in the hit HBO show

Every season of hit HBO drama The White Lotus brings us a new cast of characters, all brilliantly brought to life by an ensemble of tremendous actors. If there's one thing showrunner Mike White knows how to get right – it's the show's casting.

All eyes then were on the casting announcements for The White Lotus season 3, with fans getting excited by the news that the likes of Fallout's Walton Goggins, Harry Potter's Jason Isaacs, and Sex Education's Aimee Lou Wood were joining the show.

As ever it's an impressive ensemble, but one name in particular is drawing curiosity – Lalisa Manobal. For those unfamiliar, Manobal is better known as 'Lisa' and is a huge K-pop star, mainly thanks to being a member of beloved girl group Blackpink. In The White Lotus season 3, the Thai singer makes her acting debut, portraying Mook, a health mentor for the guests staying at the Thailand resort.

Ever since the announcement fans have been desperate to know more about what they can expect from Lisa's performance, which according to co-star Michelle Monaghan, who plays a guest named Jaclyn, is something very special.

As Monaghan tells GamesRadar+ in an interview: "She's incredible. She's such a talented performer. You know, she can sing, she can dance, but she's wonderful in the show. Her fans are gonna like, lose their minds, they're gonna be so excited. But on top of that, she's just one of the sweetest persons you've ever met. I mean, she's really lovely."

The star continues, saying that it's brilliant representation for Lisa's home country of Thailand too: "And how exciting for Thailand. It's so exciting for Thailand to have her represent their beautiful country. I know this is really special for them."

The White Lotus season 3 begins on Max on February 16 in the US and February 17 in the UK on Sky. For more, check out our guides to the best HBO shows and the best HBO movies.