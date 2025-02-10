The White Lotus season 3 star sayings this instalment is "bigger, bolder, and better" than the previous two, teasing an opening scene that will have your "jaw on the floor"

The White Lotus returns to our screens for a third outing this week and this time, the HBO show is taking us to beautiful Thailand as another group of guests have a very troubled vacation.

Just like with every season, there's a new cast of characters to meet and much – much – drama unfurls. But the question is – how does The White Lotus season 3 compare to the previous two chapters?

For star Natasha Rothwell, who returns as spa manager Belinda reprising her role from season 1, showrunner Mike White has seriously upped the stakes. As the actor tell us, this is made clear from the very first minute, with an intense opening scene that had the star shook, even though she knew exactly what was coming.

As Rothwell tells GamesRadar+: "It's bigger, bolder, better. You watch and you are like, 'I don't know if he can outdo what he's done'. Then you saw the pilot and from the opening shot, it's unreal. I knew what was going to happen and my jaw was on the floor. I think he has upped the artistry and timeline. It's really beautiful."

Having skipped season 2, for this third instalment Belinda is on an exchange programme at the Thailand resort, staying there for three months to learn new things she can bring back to Maui.

Rothwell admits that she never expected to get a call to return, telling us that it was a "huge surprise". Continuing, the star reveals that she is grateful she has been there since day one, meaning that she has been able to experience The White Lotus as it grew from an idea to a huge HBO hit.

She concludes: "I didn't audition for it. It was just this new show from Mike White, and I love him, so I took the meeting. At the end, he was like 'I see you as Belinda' and I was like, 'What is that?'. He sent me the scripts and I'm so glad I entered this world then, when it was just beginning and there's no pressure. You know, the pressure that it like needs to be The White Lotus (echo, echo, echo). I'm so honored to be a part of it and so grateful. It's changed my life in so many ways."

The White Lotus season 3 begins on Max on February 16 in the US and February 17 in the UK on Sky.