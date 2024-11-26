Squid Game season 2 trailer teases brutal new games and a whole new group of people to endure them

Squid Game: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

A new trailer for the highly anticipated Squid Game season 2 has arrived - and we caught a glimpse of what seem to be bigger games than ever before, and with even higher stakes.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, we see a new group of people being beckoned into the game as 456 and co. fight to survive against brutal, bloody new challenges.

"As new games unfold, the stakes grow deadlier, and Gi-hun’s mission to end the games once and for all takes center stage. Will he succeed, or will the system claim even more victims?" reads the official synopsis from Netflix.

This season is a peculiar one what with G-Hun (Lee Jung-jae), who won the game three years prior, returning to play once again for reasons we aren't exactly clear on. The Front Man (Lee Byung-Hun), Hwang Jun-Ho (Wi Ha-Jun), and the games' recruiter, The Salesman (Gong Yoo), are also back for another round of the dystopian game show. And of course, what would Squid Game be without the scary doll and those frustrating little star cookies - and people getting murdered in green tracksuits?

The critically acclaimed and record-breaking series is set to end with season 3, which is set to premiere sometime in 2026 according to creator Hwang Dong-hyuk. David Fincher is also working on an English-language Squid Game series that will be set in the United States. Squid Game: The Challenge, where real-life contestants can compete for a grand prize without getting shot at, is also set to return for another season.

Squid Game season 2 is arriving on Netflix this December 26. In the meantime, check out our guides to the best Netflix shows and the best Netflix movies streaming now to fill out your watchlist.