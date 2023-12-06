Netflix renews Squid Game: The Challenge for a second season

Squid Game: The Challenge is coming back for another season.

Netflix has ordered a second season order of the popular high-stakes reality show, based on the even more popular Korean survival drama.

The reality series starts out with 456 real-life contestants who go on to compete in similar challenges from the flagship show – though no one gets shot on sight if they lose, obviously (The contestants do wear a packet full of red ink under their shirts which explodes when they lose the challenge, for that added creepy effect). The to-be-determined winner will take home $4.56 million, the largest single cash prize in game show history.

"There was no red light in our decision to greenlight season two of Squid Game: The Challenge, the most ambitious unscripted show we've premiered at Netflix," said Brandon Riegg, Netflix VP of Nonfiction Series. "We're so excited to continue the franchise of Squid Game with our team in Korea, and producers at Studio Lambert and The Garden for this epic competition series."

The reality series hit #1 on Netflix's Top 10 English TV list and made the Top 10 in 93 countries. The flagship show garnered over 1.65 billion streaming hours in just 28 days after its September 17, 2021 release, making it Netflix's number-one show of all time. A second season is in the works.

The season finale of Squid Game: The Challenge will stream live on December 6 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT (December 7, 2am GMT), when the winner of the $4.56 million reward will be announced. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix shows to stream right now.