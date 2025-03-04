Ben Stiller asked President Barack Obama to appear in Severance and he declined in the most Obama way: "Hey Ben, big fan of the show"

Obama's outie was probably playing golf or something

Severance
(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

President Barack Obama turned down a voice role in Severance - and he did it in the most Obama way possible.

"I get an email back from President Barack Obama. ‘Hey Ben, big fan of the show, love Season 1, can’t wait for Season 2. Don’t think I have time in my schedule to make this happen,'" Stiller shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Stiller, who serves as lead director and executive, asked Obama to do the voice of Lumon, which is anthropomorphized in a training video of sorts in season 2. The voice role ultimately went to Keanu Reeves, who brings such a warm and comforting vibe to what is otherwise an evil and corrupt organization. We're happy to see Barry booked and busy, but it would've been fun to hear his voice in the show - especially since he won an Emmy for the last voice acting job he did back in 2022.

Thanks to season 2, Severance is now Apple TV Plus's biggest original show, beating out Ted Lasso for the number one spot. The 10-episode season also has a 97% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and has more or less taken over the internet with various memes and fan theories (We also toured the set and interviewed Stiller if that's something that you're into.)

Severance season 2 is streaming now. Check out our Severance season 2 release schedule to stay up to date with new episodes, or, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2025 and beyond.

Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Writer, Tv & Film

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ currently based in the Midwest. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

