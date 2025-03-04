Ben Stiller asked President Barack Obama to appear in Severance and he declined in the most Obama way: "Hey Ben, big fan of the show"

President Barack Obama turned down a voice role in Severance - and he did it in the most Obama way possible.

"I get an email back from President Barack Obama. ‘Hey Ben, big fan of the show, love Season 1, can’t wait for Season 2. Don’t think I have time in my schedule to make this happen,'" Stiller shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Stiller, who serves as lead director and executive, asked Obama to do the voice of Lumon, which is anthropomorphized in a training video of sorts in season 2. The voice role ultimately went to Keanu Reeves, who brings such a warm and comforting vibe to what is otherwise an evil and corrupt organization. We're happy to see Barry booked and busy, but it would've been fun to hear his voice in the show - especially since he won an Emmy for the last voice acting job he did back in 2022.

Thanks to season 2, Severance is now Apple TV Plus's biggest original show, beating out Ted Lasso for the number one spot. The 10-episode season also has a 97% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and has more or less taken over the internet with various memes and fan theories (We also toured the set and interviewed Stiller if that's something that you're into.)

